GCB/Scotia Bank Kiddy Cricket

Sans Souci Primary suffered a 26-run loss at the hands of Essequibo Hogg Island in the final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One competition.

The 14 overs-aside match which was played at the Wakenaam Community Centre Ground. Hogg Island tallied 94-3, with R. Marslowe topscoring with 23, as G. Chulai claimed 2-12. San Souci were restricted to 69-8, with Shem Chung scoring 18, and S. Roland picking up 2-12.

Other results in the tourney.

At Wales, Kawall Primary beat Belle West Primary by 13 runs. Batting first, Kawall Primary scored…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.