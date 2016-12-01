GCB/Scotia Bank Kiddy Cricket
Hogg Island defeat San Souci Primary by 26 runs
Sans Souci Primary suffered a 26-run loss at the hands of Essequibo Hogg Island in the final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One competition.
The 14 overs-aside match which was played at the Wakenaam Community Centre Ground. Hogg Island tallied 94-3, with R. Marslowe topscoring with 23, as G. Chulai claimed 2-12. San Souci were restricted to 69-8, with Shem Chung scoring 18, and S. Roland picking up 2-12.
Other results in the tourney.
At Wales, Kawall Primary beat Belle West Primary by 13 runs. Batting first, Kawall Primary scored
