‘Greatest of the Streets’ football

With only eight berths left for grabs in the group stage, the final elimination round in the 7th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone starts today at the Demerara Park Parking Lot in Industrial Site.

Traditional showdowns alongside unfamiliar matchups will highlight the evening’s proceedings. In the opening match at 19:00hrs, Alexander Village will lock horns with newcomers Up Like-Seven from Sophia.

At 19:30hrs, 2014 champion North Ruimveldt will engage Jamoon Drive while 2008 and 2010 losing finalist Albouystown-A will lock horns with Upsetters from 20:00hrs.

Meanwhile, the East Ruimveldt derby will take centre…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.