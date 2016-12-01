Organisers hail unprecedented viewership for CPL T20

CASTRIES, St Lucia,  CMC – Caribbean Premier League organisers announced today that the Twenty20 showpiece had once again exceeded global viewership figures for the just concluded season, with a nearly 44 percent increase over the previous year.

According to figures, this year’s tournament enjoyed an audience of 134 million, a significant rise over the 93 million viewers that tuned in for the 2015 edition.

Viewing numbers have steadily risen from 36 million in the inaugural year in 2013 and the 66 million recorded for the 2014 event.

“Today is a proud day and further evidence of the rising international stature of the Hero CPL not just in the Americas, but across the UK, India, Middle East and beyond,” said CPL’s chief executive, Damien O’Donohoe.

“The release of these global viewership figures are a tremendous boost, not just for the game of cricket in the Caribbean, but for each of the local tourism boards and our loyal sponsors who invest so much in the development and marketing of the game.”

Several broadcast markets also enjoyed a significant boost in viewing numbers. In India, there was a doubling of viewership from 44 million to 82 million while in the United Kingdom, numbers grew from 548 000 in 2015 to 2.5 million.

In the United States where matches were played for the first time in Florida, there was an increase from 694 000 to 743 000.

O’Donohoe pointed out that the figures were also a reflection of a successful year for West Indies cricket and said organisers would continue to build on the quality product for 2017.

Record numbers tuned in to the 2016 Caribbean Premier League.
Record numbers tuned in to the 2016 Caribbean Premier League.

“The profile of West Indies cricket has never been higher and 2016 was a memorable year with the men’s senior and Under-19 sides, as well as the women’s team, enjoying international success in the first half of the year,” he noted.

“From the tournament’s inception back in 2013, we were determined to showcase the very best of what the Caribbean has to offer, both on and off the field, and we believe that the growth of the biggest party in sport in 2016 has further enhanced this reputation.

“We are immensely proud of the huge steps that the tournament has made in just four short years. Furthermore, we believe that there is even more to come in 2017 as we continue to attract the biggest names to the Caribbean and shine a spotlight on the incredible and unique culture that continues to thrive across the region.”

Jamaica Tallawahs are the reigning CPL champions after defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors by nine wickets in the August final in St Kitts.

 

More in Sports

Magnus Carlsen

Carlsen retains chess title

Buxton United’s Dillon Wright (3rd from left) breaking the deadlock against Tavelle’s Academy at the Tucville Community ground in the Fruta Conquerors Academy League

U19 football

Flashback- Stellon David (centre) of Bent Street attempting to maintain possession of the ball while being challenged by Akeem Saul (left) of Holmes Street Tigerbay while team-mates Rensford Coleridge (no. 33) and Daniel Wilson (no.17) look on during the opening elimination round at the National Cultural Centre tarmac on Monday.

‘Greatest of the Streets’ football

default placeholder

GCB/Scotia Bank Kiddy Cricket

A cross is pictured over a flag of Chapecoense soccer club atop an altar prepared to a mass in tribute to their players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Soccer plane in Colombia crash was running out of fuel

Stephen Hart

National programme not designed for success, says sacked Hart

Isaiah Rajah

Rajah lifted by encouraging debut

Raymon Reifer

Sticking to basics helped with career best haul

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. From left to right are Radesh Motie, Niram Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Harri Paul Parsram

    Marcus Bisram, bodyguard named in joint charge for murdering carpenter

  2. Varshnie Singh

    Former first lady robbed

  3. The section of the Fly Jamaica tail that was severed.

    CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

  4. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  5. Bharrat Jagdeo

    ‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members

  6. Maurice Sumner

    Man found hanging in Mackenzie police station cell

  7. Former Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai in heckle mode (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House

  8. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

rihannafirstlady

First Lady meets Rihanna

A section of the Health Fair which was hosted by the Ministry of Public Health at D’Urban Park on Friday.

GALLERY: Ministry observes diabetes day

Cordial relations: Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (right) and PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee greeting each other at Parliament yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Cordial relations

The route march in progress (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GDF route march

image

Farewell to Chinese Ambassador

20161125front

Orange solidarity with women

20161124gnpl

President visits national printers

20161124img_3935

Beautification: