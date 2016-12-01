Sticking to basics helped with career best haul

Following his sterling performance against the Windwards Volcanoes in the first ever Pink Ball Day/Night match of the 2016/17 Digicel Pro-fessional Cricket League (PCL) 4-Day tournament, Guyana Jaguars left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer endorsed sticking to the basics of bowling as his key to success.

Reifer, who was named Man-of-the-Match in the rain-affected third round, played at the Darren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia, scored 52 in the first innings before snaring a career-best haul of 6-82 during his debut outing with the pink ball.

The sudden rise of the pink ball in Day/Night 4-Day games around the world has been spurred due to the better night visibility it offers over the red ball which is used in First Class and Test cricket.

The Pink Ball also deteriorates much slower than the white ball thus offering a bit more swing which makes it a perfect weapon for a swing bowler.