U19 football

Buxton United and Georgetown Football Club (GFC) secured lopsided wins when the Turbo Energy Drink sponsored Fruta Conquerors u19 Academy League continued yesterday.

Staged at the Tucville Community Centre ground, Buxton United rolled over Tavelle’s Academy by a 5-0 scoreline.

Dillon Wright opened the scoring in the 11th minute, turning away from his marker inside the box after collecting a right side cross, before smashing the ball into the back of the net.

The lead grew in the 18th minute as Kurt Abrams scored with a first time finish into the right corner, after latching onto a cross from the left side.