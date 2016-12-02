26 players shortlisted for French Guiana U15 football tourney

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has officially shortlisted 26 players for encampment ahead of their participation in the French Guiana International U15 Football Championship.

The event which is slated to run from December 17th-22nd in the French nation, will feature participation from several countries and clubs, inclusive of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Suriname and Olympique Marseille.

The roster was selected following two day trials at the Camp Ayanganna and Ministry of Education grounds on November 20th and 27th, respectively. It was supervised by GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood, with the first day of player participation occurring due to suggestions from the respective associations.

The squad which will be further whittled down to 16 players for departure on December 16th, consists of Joshua Braithwaite (Georgetown), Marcus Wilson (Georgetown), Nicholas Andrews (Georgetown), Derron Niles Central (Georgetown) Daniel Lowe (Georgetown), Richard Roberts (Georgetown), Jermaine Padmore (Georgetown), Jermaine Garrett (Georgetown), Miguel Stoll (Georgetown), Maliki Grannum (East Demerara), Omari Glasgow Forward (East Demerara), 16 Oswin Frederick’s (East Demerara), Rickford Emmanuel (East Demerara), Wayne Da Silva (Rupununi),

Orville Daniels (Rupununi), Ken Salvador (Rupununi), Leston Smith (Rupununi), Lindon Morris (Rupununi), Tyrel Khan (East Bank), Shannon Samnauth (East Bank), Usher Jones (East Bank), Troni Semple (East Demerara), Cyrus Nicholson (Berbice), Okifi Patoir (Berbice), Kevin Reddy (Bartica) and Jerimiah Douglas (Upper Demerara). No player was shortlisted from the West Demerara Football Association.

According to an official release from the GFF, “The tournament is scheduled for the 17th– 22nd December, 2016, in French Guiana, and encampment is scheduled for the 4th– 15th December, 2016, following which a sixteen (16)-man squad will depart on the 16th December, 2016, and return on the 24th December, 2016”.

According to the official release from the federation, “The programme began with seventy-four (74) players and was shortlisted to forty (40), following the first day of trials. The trials utilized a new format, as established by the Technical Staff headed by the Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, and included the following: warm-up sessions in small groups, 8v8 Small-Sided Games (SSGs), technical practices, possession/decision-making practices and cool-down exercises. The second trials consisted of 8v8 SSGs, 4v4 SSGs and Position Specific Practices, all at a high tempo and intensity”.

“The GFF is seeking to use this event in preparation for its participation in the scheduled August 2017 CONCACAF U-15 tournament. It will be used to provide the necessary player experience/exposure, enable the assessment of players’ ability/performance level, and as part of the developmental process for both players and staff”, the bulletin concluded.

More in Sports

default placeholder

Burrowes booted

Crunching Challenge- Broad Street Bullies Rocky Gravesande (2nd from right) thwarting a Howes Street-A offensive move with a hard tackle at the Demerara Park in Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets”

Muhammad Ali

Ali’s boxing gloves, Fidel Castro cigars highlight sports auction

default placeholder

Cooper reported for suspect action

A flower is seen as fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil (REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes)

Brazilian Soccer Tragedy

20161202alleyne2

Alleyne, Cornwall top charts

default placeholder

Chapecoense shirts sold out

Legendary former West Indies captain, Sir Vivian Richards.

Bravo controversy typical of current Windies culture, says Sir Viv

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The section of the Fly Jamaica tail that was severed.

    CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

  2. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    ‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members

  4. Samantha Sheoprashad

    Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

  5. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash

  6. Former Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai in heckle mode (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House

  7. Dead: Esme Pamela Rockliff

    Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony

  8. Selena Ramotar

    Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161202img_0112

Major search

President David Granger (left) presenting to Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart a painting done by Guyanese artist Merlene Ellis for the people of Barbados on the occasion of their 50th Anniversary of Independence. The painting is of Guyana’s national bird the Canje Pheasant. The President and First Lady Sandra Granger were guests of Barbados for the celebrations. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Canje Pheasant painting

President David Granger (second from left) describing the elements of this Winslow Craig work, ‘The Chief Witness to the Environment’, which the President gifted to the Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart on the occasion of Barbados’ 50th anniversary of Independence. The President and First Lady Sandra Granger (left) were guests of Barbados for the celebrations. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Chief witness

rihannafirstlady

First Lady meets Rihanna

A section of the Health Fair which was hosted by the Ministry of Public Health at D’Urban Park on Friday.

GALLERY: Ministry observes diabetes day

Cordial relations: Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (right) and PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee greeting each other at Parliament yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Cordial relations

The route march in progress (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GDF route march

image

Farewell to Chinese Ambassador