26 players shortlisted for French Guiana U15 football tourney

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has officially shortlisted 26 players for encampment ahead of their participation in the French Guiana International U15 Football Championship.

The event which is slated to run from December 17th-22nd in the French nation, will feature participation from several countries and clubs, inclusive of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Suriname and Olympique Marseille.

The roster was selected following two day trials at the Camp Ayanganna and Ministry of Education grounds on November 20th and 27th, respectively. It was supervised by GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood, with the first day of player participation occurring due to suggestions from the respective associations.

The squad which will be further whittled down to 16 players for departure on December 16th, consists of Joshua Braithwaite (Georgetown), Marcus Wilson (Georgetown), Nicholas Andrews (Georgetown), Derron Niles Central (Georgetown) Daniel Lowe (Georgetown), Richard Roberts (Georgetown), Jermaine Padmore (Georgetown), Jermaine Garrett (Georgetown), Miguel Stoll (Georgetown), Maliki Grannum (East Demerara), Omari Glasgow Forward (East Demerara), 16 Oswin Frederick’s (East Demerara), Rickford Emmanuel (East Demerara), Wayne Da Silva (Rupununi),

Orville Daniels (Rupununi), Ken Salvador (Rupununi), Leston Smith (Rupununi), Lindon Morris (Rupununi), Tyrel Khan (East Bank), Shannon Samnauth (East Bank), Usher Jones (East Bank), Troni Semple (East Demerara), Cyrus Nicholson (Berbice), Okifi Patoir (Berbice), Kevin Reddy (Bartica) and Jerimiah Douglas (Upper Demerara). No player was shortlisted from the West Demerara Football Association.

According to an official release from the GFF, “The tournament is scheduled for the 17th– 22nd December, 2016, in French Guiana, and encampment is scheduled for the 4th– 15th December, 2016, following which a sixteen (16)-man squad will depart on the 16th December, 2016, and return on the 24th December, 2016”.

According to the official release from the federation, “The programme began with seventy-four (74) players and was shortlisted to forty (40), following the first day of trials. The trials utilized a new format, as established by the Technical Staff headed by the Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, and included the following: warm-up sessions in small groups, 8v8 Small-Sided Games (SSGs), technical practices, possession/decision-making practices and cool-down exercises. The second trials consisted of 8v8 SSGs, 4v4 SSGs and Position Specific Practices, all at a high tempo and intensity”.

“The GFF is seeking to use this event in preparation for its participation in the scheduled August 2017 CONCACAF U-15 tournament. It will be used to provide the necessary player experience/exposure, enable the assessment of players’ ability/performance level, and as part of the developmental process for both players and staff”, the bulletin concluded.