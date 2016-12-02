Ali’s boxing gloves, Fidel Castro cigars highlight sports auction

(Reuters) – Muhammad Ali’s fight gloves and a box of cigars signed by the Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro are among some of the highlights in an auction of memorabilia steeped in sporting history.

Ali’s gloves from the 1970 match at Madison Square Gardens in which he defeated Oscar Bonavena are expected to fetch upwards of $60,000, auctioneer Darren Julien of Julien’s Auctions said.

“They are really important gloves, because obviously they are fight-worn gloves, but also, a lot of his fight-worn items don’t come up for auction very often,” Julien said.

Another key item belonging to the late Ali is a box of cigars autographed by Castro, who died last week at age 90. Ali was given the gift when he and longtime friend Howard Bingham visited Cuba on humanitarian efforts in 1998.

Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro

“This has really become an important lot now because of Fidel’s recent passing,” Julien said.

The two items are among the top draws at the “Icons and Idols: Sports 2016” auction that will be held in Los Angeles on Saturday and will feature more than 500 lots of sports memorabilia, from baseball to racing.

The Ali items come from photographer Bingham, and include both personal and professional items of the late boxing legend, who died in June at age 74, after a long battle with Parkinson’s syndrome.

An autographed mouthguard that Ali wore during the 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” fight is projected to bring in upwards of $5,000.

“Because it’s from the historic fight and such a unique item, it will sell for a lot more,” Julien said.

Also to be sold at the auction are items belonging to retired Brazilian soccer star Pele, including his shirt from a 1971 soccer match between Santos and Chelsea, estimated to fetch upwards of $8,000, and a recent personal passport, expected to fetch around $2,000.

“Pele is still alive, fortunately. He and Muhammad Ali are the greatest athletes of all times,” Julien said.

“Sometimes the passing of a celebrity does help the value, but because it’s Pele, you know, he’s somebody that’s always going to be highly collectable.”

More in Sports

default placeholder

Burrowes booted

Crunching Challenge- Broad Street Bullies Rocky Gravesande (2nd from right) thwarting a Howes Street-A offensive move with a hard tackle at the Demerara Park in Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone

Guinness “Greatest of the Streets”

default placeholder

26 players shortlisted for French Guiana U15 football tourney

default placeholder

Cooper reported for suspect action

A flower is seen as fans of Chapecoense pay tribute at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil (REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes)

Brazilian Soccer Tragedy

20161202alleyne2

Alleyne, Cornwall top charts

default placeholder

Chapecoense shirts sold out

Legendary former West Indies captain, Sir Vivian Richards.

Bravo controversy typical of current Windies culture, says Sir Viv

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The section of the Fly Jamaica tail that was severed.

    CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

  2. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    ‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members

  4. Samantha Sheoprashad

    Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

  5. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash

  6. Former Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai in heckle mode (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House

  7. Dead: Esme Pamela Rockliff

    Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony

  8. Selena Ramotar

    Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161202img_0112

Major search

President David Granger (left) presenting to Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart a painting done by Guyanese artist Merlene Ellis for the people of Barbados on the occasion of their 50th Anniversary of Independence. The painting is of Guyana’s national bird the Canje Pheasant. The President and First Lady Sandra Granger were guests of Barbados for the celebrations. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Canje Pheasant painting

President David Granger (second from left) describing the elements of this Winslow Craig work, ‘The Chief Witness to the Environment’, which the President gifted to the Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart on the occasion of Barbados’ 50th anniversary of Independence. The President and First Lady Sandra Granger (left) were guests of Barbados for the celebrations. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Chief witness

rihannafirstlady

First Lady meets Rihanna

A section of the Health Fair which was hosted by the Ministry of Public Health at D’Urban Park on Friday.

GALLERY: Ministry observes diabetes day

Cordial relations: Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (right) and PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee greeting each other at Parliament yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Cordial relations

The route march in progress (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GDF route march

image

Farewell to Chinese Ambassador