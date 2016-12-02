Cooper reported for suspect action

DHAKA, Bangladesh, CMC – Trinidadian all-rounder Kevon Cooper has found himself in trouble over his action again, after being reported for a suspect bowling action during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.

The 27-year-old, who bowls right-arm seam, has a history of issues with his action and was also reported during the Pakistan Super League earlier this year and in the Indian Premier League two years ago.

In 2011, Cooper was also reported while playing in the Caribbean Twenty20.

Cooper joins left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny who was also reported for having a suspect action and the BPL technical committee chairman, Jalal Yunus, said the cases of both players were being dealt with. “Sunny was reported once, in their (Rangpur Riders) last game [on November 28],” Yunus said.

“The next step would be for the BCB’s bowling action review committee to analyse video footage of the delivery, which we will do soon after the end of the tournament. We have sent Cooper’s footage to the WICB.”

Cooper, who has played just two first class games for Trinidad and Tobago, has mainly plied his trade on the global T20 circuit.

He has played seven of Titans’ 10 games but has had little success with bat or ball.

Overall, he has taken 175 wickets in 148 T20s and scored just over 600 runs.

Yunus said in the future the BPL would be taking a closer look at foreign players who had a history of suspect actions.

“In the next BPL, we hope to do the video analysis of suspected bowling action during the tournament itself,” he noted.

“We will also have to be aware of foreign players who have been reported previously, so that we can inform our franchises beforehand. We don’t want to have such bowlers in future tournaments.”

Cooper is one of a plethora of West Indian players currently plying their trade in the BPL.