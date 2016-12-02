Guinness “Greatest of the Streets”

Broad Street Bullies, Albouystown-A, Up Like-7 advance

North Ruimveldt, Broad Street Bullies, Up Like-7, and Albouystown-A secured their berths to the group round when the 7th edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone continued at the Demerara Park, last night.

Broad Street, the 2010 winner made light work of Howes Street-A 3-0. Lennox Cort opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a placed shot into the left corner. Rocky Gravesande made it 2-0 one minute onward, slotting into the right corner from the left side of the field. Devon Johnson sealed the lopsided encounter with a powerful strike from the right side into the left corner in the 17th minute.

2014 champion North Ruimveldt edged Jamoon Drive 1-0. Nkosie Barker found the back of the net in the 26th minute, slotting home from the left side after collecting a right side pass unchallenged.

Crunching Challenge- Broad Street Bullies Rocky Gravesande (2nd from right) thwarting a Howes Street-A offensive move with a hard tackle at the Demerara Park in Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone
Also, 2008 and 2010 losing finalist Albouystown-A squeaked past Upsetters 2-0 on penalty kicks, after normal time ended scoreless.

Meanwhile Alexander Village was the major casualty of the night, as they went down 3-2 to Up Like-7 on sudden death kicks, after normal time ended 2-2. Mark Carrega and Dwayne Lowe scored in the seventh and 18th minute respectively for the winner. On target in the loss were Gerald King and Kevin Gordon in the third and 20th minute apiece. Up to press time four more matches were scheduled to be played.

On another note, the teams that have already secured a berth in the group stage are, defending champ Sparta Boss, 2013 champ Queen Street Tigerbay, 2012 winner Leopold Street, 2015 finalist Channel-9 Warriors, 2014 finalist Festival City Warriors, Bent Street, Camp Street All-Stars and Tucville.

 

The action will shift to Burnham Court, Parade Ground, Middle Street on Saturday night from 7.00 pm.

