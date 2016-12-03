Ninvalle re-elected as President of Boxing Association

Incumbent Steve Ninvalle was re-elected unopposed as President when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday last at Olympic House, in Kingston.

According to a press release, Ninvalle who will be at the helm for his third term, will be in office for the next four years along with his current six-member executive.

The three elected Vice Presidents are Maurice Rajkumar, Carl Graham and Gordon Nedd. Sean Richmond was retained as Secretary, and Dexter Patterson as Treasurer. The new Assistant Secretary/Treasurer is Stacy Correia.

The president thanked affiliates for their confidence in his leadership, and declared that the development of the sport’s nursery will be the focus for the next four years, the press release added. However, he noted that the executive’s immediate priority is getting a team to Barbados to participate in the Caribbean Development Tournament.

Ninvalle immediately appointed Vice President Rajkumar to head the disciplinary and fund raising committees.

The GBA executive will take part in a One Hundred mile walk from Berbice to Georgetown in order to raise funds for the Barbados trip, the release concluded.