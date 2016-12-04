IAAF overwhelmingly passes sweeping reforms

“We must protect our sport. We must put in place the structures that will keep our sport and athletes safe on and off the field of play, in and out of the stadium. It is bad enough that any of this happened once BUT it cannot happen a second time. Not on our watch and not on anyone else’s watch. We have to step up and ensure the walls are never too high again and that checks and balances are in place and wor-king,”IAAF President  Sebastian Coe

 

MONACO, (Reuters) – A sweeping reform package that changes how the scandal-hit governing body of world athletics operates was overwhelmingly passed at a special Congress on Saturday.

“This is a very important moment in the history of our sport,” IAAF president Sebastian Coe told reporters after Congress members voted 182 to 10 in favour of the reforms.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe addressing the Special Congress in Monoco (Giancarlo Colombo/IAAF)( see story on page 30)
IAAF President Sebastian Coe addressing the Special Congress in Monoco (Giancarlo Colombo/IAAF)( see story on page 30)

The “Time for Change” proposals, the centrepiece of Coe’s agenda for moving the sport forward from its tainted past, establish new independent anti-doping, integrity and disciplinary functions along with a greater voice for athletes in the organisation and more gender balance.

The reforms also place more governance power in the hands of the IAAF Executive Board.

Previously, much of that authority rested with since disgraced former president Lamine Diack, who along with his son Papa Massata Diack is currently under investigation by French authorities on corruption and money-laundering charges involving millions of euros.

Coe, who became IAAF President in 2015, said before the vote that the changes will restore trust in athletics and return confidence to clean athletes.

“Our partnerships and revenue streams are directly under threat if we do not act promptly and decisively,” the Briton wrote in introducing the proposals.

An independent World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) investigation last year said “corruption was embedded” at the IAAF under Diack who, it added, ran a clique that covered up organised doping and blackmailed athletes while senior officials looked the other way.

The investigation also exposed state-sponsored Russian doping, leading the IAAF to ban the Russian athletics federation and its athletes from participating in this year’s Rio Olympics.

Another report by Canadian professor Richard McLaren on Friday is expected to reveal more damming details on the organisation and doping in Russia.

The congress concluded a four-day meeting of track and field officials during which the IAAF decided to continue its ban on Russian athletics.

Task force head Rune Andersen said progress had been made, but issues still needed clarifying, including how IAAF and RUSADA (Russian Anti-Doping) will be able to carry out testing without interference.

The governing body also celebrated the selection of nine- times Olympic champion Usain Bolt, who is retiring after 2017, as its male athlete of the year for a sixth time and chose Ethiopian 10,000 metres world record holder Almaz Ayana as the top female athlete.

More in Sports

Hot Pursuit- St. Gabriel’s defenders (yellow) chasing two St. Pius (white) attackers at the Ministry of Education ground in the 3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football Championship (Orlando Charles photo) 

St Stephen’s, North G/Town, St Agnes and Enterprise top their groups

Japanese Grand Prix - 9/10/16. Mercedes’ driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates with Mercedes’ nonexecutive chairman Niki Lauda and team principal Toto Wolff after they won the Constructors’ Championship title for the 2016 season... (REUTERS/Toru Hanai)

High demand for Rosberg’s seat, says Lauda

Part of the action between arch-rivals Victoria Kings and Buxton United in the GFF Stag Beer Elite League at the Tucville ground (Orlando Charles photo)

Conquerors take the lead

Taylor Fernandes

Fernandes, Wiltshire leave for Canadian/USA Open Championships

default placeholder

Rajshahi Kings playoff dream alive

default placeholder

Wiggins could race on in 2017

default placeholder

NBA roundup…..

default placeholder

Woods starts fast again, struggles at finish

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. PG4&25.QXD

    Guyana now ranked below Haiti

  2. The section of the Fly Jamaica tail that was severed.

    CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

  3. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  4. Samantha Sheoprashad

    Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

  5. Prince Harry, in the British High Commission vehicle, is driven past the protestors.

    Prince Harry arrives

  6. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash

  7. Former Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai in heckle mode (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House

  8. Selena Ramotar

    Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Britain’s Prince Harry charms these pupils of the Kurupukari Annex School who greeted him on his arrival at Iwokrama yesterday. See photos on centre pages. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Prince Harry Visits Guyana

Barbados PM was awarded Order of Roraima for support in border controversy – Granger Prime Minister of Barbados Freundel Stuart was awarded the Order of Roraima as a reward for standing in support of Guyana in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela. Speaking during a special taping of the Public Interest, Granger said that Stuart has been a leader in speaking out against the controversy that Venezuela created last year when it laid claim to a large section of Guyana’s maritime territory via Presidential Decree on May 26, 2015. “When it came to Caribbean Heads of Government meeting in Bridgetown, Stuart was forthright, telling the Venezuelan Vice President that the decree had to be withdrawn. The award was a reward for that stand he took on behalf of Caricom. We are proud of him and what he did for Guyana and Caricom,” Granger explained. At the 2015 Caricom Heads of Government meeting, Stuart had declared that that the Caribbean Community stood in solidarity with Guyana in its bitter row with Venezuela over the renewed claim to the country’s territory. Less than a year later, Stuart was conferred with the award, which is Guyana’s second highest honour, for what was then said to be his support for the rights of Small Island and Low Coastal Developing States, his advocacy for Caricom’s demand for reparations for the citizens of the Caribbean region and his contribution to the reduction of the impact of climate change in the region. Granger, in his remarks at the time of conferring the award, had said that the Prime Minister distinguished himself as “a doughty defender of the territorial integrity of Guyana and Belize and the maritime space of all Caribbean states.” On the Public Interest, Granger explained that the award is highly symbolic and tells the people of the Caribbean that it is not necessary to depend on countries outside to honour our own.

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo engages vendors during a walkabout along Regent Street, Georgetown

Is the grass greener over there? A dog contemplates crossing a country road at Mahaica. (Photo by Mariah Lall)

GALLERY: Is the grass greener over there?

image

GALLERY: Jagdeo in Regent St walkabout on budget, other issues

image

A photo with the Prince

20161203img_4624

Plumbing the depths

20161203goldenhalf

The Golden Arrowhead

image

Reception for Prince