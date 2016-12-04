St Stephen’s, North G/Town, St Agnes and Enterprise top their groups

Defending champ St. Stephen’s, North Georgetown, St. Agnes and Enterprise were among the teams to seal quarterfinal berths in 3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Championship, when the group stage concluded yesterday.

St. Stephen’s blanked Tucville by a 3-0 margin at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue. Kezia Parkinson scored twice in the 14th and 22nd minute, while Odelli Straughn netted in the 26th minute. The holders also defeated St. Margaret’s via walkover in their earlier matchup.

Similarly, St. Pius edged South Ruimveldt 3-2. Karen Jupiter scored in the 19th and 31st minute, whilst Kerry Boyce netted in the third minute. On target in the loss was Raven Jacobs in the ninth and 25th minute.

The Middle Road based unit also battered St. Gabriel’s 7-0. Donna Lowe recorded a hat-trick in the 10th, 22nd and 25th minute, while Kerry Boyce also scored three times in the seventh, 21st and 28th minute. Karen Jupiter opened the scoring in the second minute.

Enterprise edged F.E. Pollard 2-1. Emmaria Mercier and Tanya Mohabir scored in the 12th and 14th minute apiece, for the winner, while Cedranessa Benn was on target in the loss in the 13th minute. Enterprise in their second fixture drew with St. Angela’s 0-0.

West Ruimveldt dismantled Smith Memorial 6-1. Gabriella McGarrell recorded five conversions in the sixth, ninth, 19th, 25th and 28th minute, while Priscilla Edwards added to the win in the 10th minute. Scoring in the loss in the 14th minute was Aaliyah Beverney.

In their second fixture, West Ruimveldt and North Georgetown battled to a 1-1 result. Alicia James scored in the 20th minute for North Georgetown, while McGarrell scored four minutes later for West Ruimveldt.

On the other hand, North Georgetown humbled Winfer Gardens 3-0 led by an Alicia James hat-trick in the sixth, 10th and 15th minute.

In other results, St. Agnes crushed St. Gabriel’s 5-0. Amana McPherson bagged a hat-trick in the third, 19th and 20th, while Shequeena Smith and Divine Williams scored in the fifth and 28th minute, respectively.

Tucville edged Redeemer 3-2. Own goals in the ninth and 26th minute, alongside a Sheriah Headley 27th minute effort sealed the win for Tucville. On target in the loss, were Kelisha Patterson and Rayana Peters in the 14th and 31st minute, apiece.

Meanwhile, St. Angela’s and Redeemer defeated Stella Maris and St. Margaret’s respectively, via a walkover. South Ruimveldt edged St. Agnes 1-0, compliments of an own goal in the 21st minute. On another note, the fixture between Smith Memorial and Winfer Gardens was ruled as a no-contest as both teams were unable to take the field. The other teams that have qualified to the quarterfinal round are West Ruimveldt, St. Pius, St. Angela’s and St. Margaret’s.

The remaining eight teams will compete for positions 9-16. The event is slated to resume at the same venue on December 10th.