Barbadian Jordan to turn out in Big Bash

ADELAIDE, Australia, CMC – Barbadian all-rounder Chris Jordan will play two games for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League this month, as cover for fellow England all-rounder Adil Rashid.

The 28-year-old, who has played eight Tests and 31 One-Day Internationals for England but has become more of a Twenty20 specialist in recent times, will face Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers later this month after the tournament bowls off on December 20.

Rashid is currently touring India with the Test squad and could miss even more games for Adelaide if he is also selected for the ODI series.

Strikers head coach, Jason Gillespie, said Jordan would bring a range of skills to the franchise.

“Chris is an all-rounder who has represented England with distinction and we are delighted to have secured his services,” Gillespie said.

“He bowls very good pace, is renowned for taking early wickets and he is also known for his death bowling, and he’s also one of the best fielders in the world.”

Jordan played seven first class games for Barbados between 2012 and 2013 before making his England debut.