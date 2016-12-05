Elite League football

Fruta Conquerors continued their unbeaten run in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League, edging Buxton United 2-1 yesterday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden.

It was a second consecutive win for the Tucville-based unit compliments of goals from Eon Alleyne and Kwame LaFleur in the 52nd and 78th minute respectively.

On target in the loss was Clive Andries in the 53rd minute. Following a scoreless first half, Alleyne gave Conquerors the lead, as he rounded the custodian and finished into the net, after latching onto a through pass from Leon Richardson.

Their lead proved to be short-lived as Clive Andries scored in a fortuitous manner one minute onward, after an attempted punched clearance by the goalkeeper, struck the forward’s body and rolled into the net.

Nonetheless, Fruta Conquerors sealed the result 12 minutes before the end, as LaFleur unleashed a powerful right foot shot from just outside the centre of the area into the far corner, after collecting a pass from Jermin Junior.

Due to the result, Conquerors climb to the top of the standings on 10 points while the East Coast of Demerara unit remain in the fifth position on three points.

Meanwhile up to press time, the match between Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and home side Topp XX was ongoing.