‘Greatest of the Streets’ football

-five games settled by penalty shoot-outs

On an evening highlighted by five penalty shoot-out wins, Broad Street Bullies, defending champ Sparta Boss and Festival City Warriors clinched outright group victories when the 7th Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone football continued on Saturday.

2010 holder Broad Street Bullies battled past Bent Street by a 2-1 margin at the Burnham Court Tarmac, Parade Ground, Middle Street. Lennox Cort gave Broad Street the early lead in the second minute, scoring arguably the goal of the tournament in front of a massive crowd.

It was a goal that sent the venue into a frenzy, as the diminutive forward pushed the ball through the legs of the onrushing final defender in the middle of the field, before rifling his shot into the centre of the goal.