Pollard cameo steals second win for Cobras

DURBAN, South Africa, CMC – Kieron Pollard’s late cameo propelled Cape Cobras to only their second win of the South Africa T20 Challenge when they beat Dolphins by seven wickets here yesterday.

Chasing an imposing 179 for victory at Kingsmead, Cobras got home with eight balls to spare, with West Indies batsman Pollard smashing an unbeaten 31 off 21 balls.

He put on 65 off 38 deliveries in an unbroken fourth wicket stand with Dane Vilas who struck an unbeaten 54 from 34 balls.

Pollard struck one four and three sixes – the last of which came off part-timer Cameron Delport and took Dolphins over the line.

Opener Richard Levi stroked 54 off 31 balls at the top of the order, adding 43 for the second wicket with Justin Ontong (16) and a further 50 for the third wicket with Vilas, who counted five fours and two sixes in his knock.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had earlier top-scored with 79 off 51 balls as Dolphins, opting to bat first, tallied 178 for five from their 20 overs.

Opener Morne van Wyk weighed in with 44 while Khaya Zondo made 40 not out.

Cobras currently lie one from bottom of the six-team table on 12 points while Dolphins sit one above them in fourth on 15 points.