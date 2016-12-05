Tiger upbeat after mixed fortunes on his Bahamas return

(Reuters) – Tiger Woods’ return to competition after an absence of nearly 16 months was a mixed bag, though the former world number one said he had a great week simply competing at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The roller-coaster nature of his form over the four days at the Albany course on the island of New Providence was sharply illustrated by the fact that he led the elite field with birdies (24) and double-bogeys (six).

While Woods showed flashes of the brilliant golf he produced while accumulating 14 major titles, he also delivered the inept, often finding sandy waste areas off the tee or with approach shots, and occasionally bladed bunker shots over greens.

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

He sank a few long-range putts but too often was unsteady from inside six feet as he tried to shake off the rust after a lengthy stint on the sidelines due to back-related issues.

“I am just so thankful to be back out here playing again,” Woods told reporters after closing with a four-over 76 on Sunday to finish 15th in a final field of 17.

“I made some birdies this week, and I felt like I did really well in that regard but I also made some really silly mistakes. I played the par-fives, quite frankly, awful.”

In the twilight of his career at age 40, Woods knows that time is not on his side but he intends to play as much tournament golf as he can next year as he strives to work his way back up the world rankings from a mind-boggling 898th.

“The good thing is that because I have been away for so long, everything I do here I keep accruing (ranking) points,” said Woods. “If I play halfway decent, I will keep climbing quickly.”

Former PGA Tour winner Brandel Chamblee, who now works as a Golf Channel analyst, was impressed by Woods’ wedge game from outside 70 yards in the Bahamas but felt his golf swing needed fixing.

“In round number one, you saw him get to the 18th tee, his misses all day had been to the left,” Chamblee said. “So you are going to do everything you can to make sure that the toe doesn’t beat the heel to the golf ball. Tiger Woods would have known that and he couldn’t do it, he couldn’t stop it.

“And yet here he is playing a more conservative route later on in the week off of the 18th tee, not going with the driver, and still not able to find the fairway. He’d miss left, he would miss right.”

Chamblee was also unimpressed by Woods’ chipping, the low point being a chunked chip at the par-five sixth on Sunday which led to a double-bogey.

“Any tour player that tries to hit a wedge off a green is going to take a long swing and make sure that they use the bounce and fully release,” said Chamblee. “The fact that he missed the bounce there is very, very troubling.”

More in Sports

default placeholder

Vettel clear he’s staying at Ferrari

IAAF President Sebastian Coe addressing the Special Congress in Monoco (Giancarlo Colombo/IAAF)( see story on page 30)

IAAF overwhelmingly passes sweeping reforms

Hot Pursuit- St. Gabriel’s defenders (yellow) chasing two St. Pius (white) attackers at the Ministry of Education ground in the 3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football Championship (Orlando Charles photo) 

St Stephen’s, North G/Town, St Agnes and Enterprise top their groups

Japanese Grand Prix - 9/10/16. Mercedes’ driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates with Mercedes’ nonexecutive chairman Niki Lauda and team principal Toto Wolff after they won the Constructors’ Championship title for the 2016 season... (REUTERS/Toru Hanai)

High demand for Rosberg’s seat, says Lauda

Part of the action between arch-rivals Victoria Kings and Buxton United in the GFF Stag Beer Elite League at the Tucville ground (Orlando Charles photo)

Conquerors take the lead

Taylor Fernandes

Fernandes, Wiltshire leave for Canadian/USA Open Championships

default placeholder

Rajshahi Kings playoff dream alive

default placeholder

Wiggins could race on in 2017

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. PG4&25.QXD

    Guyana now ranked below Haiti

  2. The section of the Fly Jamaica tail that was severed.

    CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

  3. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  4. Samantha Sheoprashad

    Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

  5. Prince Harry, in the British High Commission vehicle, is driven past the protestors.

    Prince Harry arrives

  6. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash

  7. Former Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai in heckle mode (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House

  8. Selena Ramotar

    Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161205waveharry

Photo

Britain’s Prince Harry charms these pupils of the Kurupukari Annex School who greeted him on his arrival at Iwokrama yesterday. See photos on centre pages. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Prince Harry Visits Guyana

Barbados PM was awarded Order of Roraima for support in border controversy – Granger Prime Minister of Barbados Freundel Stuart was awarded the Order of Roraima as a reward for standing in support of Guyana in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela. Speaking during a special taping of the Public Interest, Granger said that Stuart has been a leader in speaking out against the controversy that Venezuela created last year when it laid claim to a large section of Guyana’s maritime territory via Presidential Decree on May 26, 2015. “When it came to Caribbean Heads of Government meeting in Bridgetown, Stuart was forthright, telling the Venezuelan Vice President that the decree had to be withdrawn. The award was a reward for that stand he took on behalf of Caricom. We are proud of him and what he did for Guyana and Caricom,” Granger explained. At the 2015 Caricom Heads of Government meeting, Stuart had declared that that the Caribbean Community stood in solidarity with Guyana in its bitter row with Venezuela over the renewed claim to the country’s territory. Less than a year later, Stuart was conferred with the award, which is Guyana’s second highest honour, for what was then said to be his support for the rights of Small Island and Low Coastal Developing States, his advocacy for Caricom’s demand for reparations for the citizens of the Caribbean region and his contribution to the reduction of the impact of climate change in the region. Granger, in his remarks at the time of conferring the award, had said that the Prime Minister distinguished himself as “a doughty defender of the territorial integrity of Guyana and Belize and the maritime space of all Caribbean states.” On the Public Interest, Granger explained that the award is highly symbolic and tells the people of the Caribbean that it is not necessary to depend on countries outside to honour our own.

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo engages vendors during a walkabout along Regent Street, Georgetown

Is the grass greener over there? A dog contemplates crossing a country road at Mahaica. (Photo by Mariah Lall)

GALLERY: Is the grass greener over there?

image

GALLERY: Jagdeo in Regent St walkabout on budget, other issues

image

A photo with the Prince

20161203img_4624

Plumbing the depths

20161203goldenhalf

The Golden Arrowhead