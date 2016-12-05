Windies players return to strengthen Pride for Jaguars day/nighter

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Barbados Pride has been significantly strengthened for next weekend’s fourth round clash in the Regional Four-Day Championship against reigning champions Guyana Jaguars, with five West Indies players returning to the 13-man squad.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite, who has taken over from all-rounder Kevin Stoute as captain, will be joined by left-hander Jonathan Carter, wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, batsman Shai Hope and off-spinning all-rounder Ashley Nurse for the day/night fixture at the National Stadium in Georgetown.

All five players were members of the West Indies side which last week returned from the Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe.

They replace the injured Kenroy Williams, wicketkeeper Mario Rampersaud, leg-spinner Nikolai Charles, batsman Aaron Jones and fast bowler Kevin McClean.

West Indies captain Jason Holder, all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn and fast bowler Miguel Cummins – all Barbadians – were also in the Tri-Nations Series squad but are not a part of the contingent for the trip to Georgetown.

This weekend’s contest constitutes a top-of-the-table contest with Pride lying second on 33.4 points, narrowly behind leaders Jaguars on 33.6 points.

Pride are one of just two unbeaten teams in the tournament along with Leeward Islands Hurricanes, who have shown good form so far to be third on 29.4 points.

Jamaica Scorpions are third on 28.6, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force sit fifth on 27 while Windward Islands Volcanoes are bottom on 17.6.