GBA optimistic of sending full strength team to B/dos
- after successful 100-mile walk
The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) is still on the ropes battling sponsorship issues but the 100-mile walk to raise funds championed by president of the association, Steve Ninvalle, has given the GBA a fighting chance of sending a formidable team to represent Guyana at the Caribbean Development Tournament in Barbados.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyana now ranked below Haiti
-
No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe
-
Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme
-
Prince Harry arrives
-
Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash
-
Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify
-
Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony
-
First Lady meets Rihanna
Comments
About these comments