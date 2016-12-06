Hinds voted year’s top senior cyclist

Cyclists who distinguished themselves throughout the 2016 season were rewarded on Sunday evening when Guyana Cycling News (GCN) and other stakeholders held the third annual award ceremony at the Bunker 81 Bar.

The riders who received the marquee awards were Orville Hinds (Senior Male Cyclist of The Year), Raphael Leung (Junior Male Cyclists of The Year), Junior Niles (Masters U-45), Raymond Newton (Masters O-45), Claire Fraser-Green (Female Cyclists of The Year) and Shaquel Agard (Most Improved Cyclist).