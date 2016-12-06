Jags resume training today ahead of Friday’s 4th round

Ahead of Friday’s Digicel Professional Cricket League (PCL) fourth round Day/Night encounter against the Barbados Pride, table-toppers and defending champions Guyana Jaguars will be resuming their training today at the Providence National Stadium ahead of their debut pink ball match at home.

Raymon Reifer
Raymon Reifer

Following their short break after the third round, Assistant Coach Rayon Griffith confirmed yesterday that the team will be getting back to work after their few days off. Today's session will commence at 14:00hrs while the remaining two days,

Some members of the team and the coaching staff pose for a photo after wrapping up a training session at the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis Gym on Sunday.

GBA optimistic of sending full strength team to B/dos

default placeholder

Brazil builder admits to World Cup stadium cartel in deal with regulator

20161206current-points-standing2-1

Former champs hunt quarter-final berths

Orville Hinds

Hinds voted year’s top senior cyclist

default placeholder

CONMEBOL awards Copa Sudamericana to Chapecoense team

Left-hander Isaiah Rajah struck a half-century on debut in the rain-ravaged game against Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Ottley confident recharged Red Force can topple Scorpions

20161206ottley6

Dottin confident of better season for Heat

Alzarri Joseph

Pacer Joseph in line for first game of new season

