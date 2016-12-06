Jags resume training today ahead of Friday’s 4th round
Ahead of Friday’s Digicel Professional Cricket League (PCL) fourth round Day/Night encounter against the Barbados Pride, table-toppers and defending champions Guyana Jaguars will be resuming their training today at the Providence National Stadium ahead of their debut pink ball match at home.
Following their short break after the third round, Assistant Coach Rayon Griffith confirmed yesterday that the team will be getting back to work after their few days off. Today's session will commence at 14:00hrs while the remaining two days,
