Westbrook leads OKC to victory over Pelicans with fifth triple double

(The Sports Xchange) – Russell Westbrook collected his fifth consecutive triple-double in leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 101-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook

Westbrook posted 28 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 turnovers in his 10th triple-double streak of the season. His streak of five in a row is the longest of his career and the longest in the NBA since Michael Jordan posted seven straight in 1989 with the Chicago Bulls.

Thunder center Enes Kanter recorded 17 points and 10 boards. Victor Oladipo added 15 points for Oklahoma City (13-8).

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans (7-14) with 37 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots. Rookie Buddy Hield broke out of a slump with 16 points, all in the second half. Jrue Holiday and E’Twaun Moore each scored 10 points for New Orleans.

Magic 98, Pistons 92

Serge Ibaka piled up 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals, and Orlando ended a seven-game losing streak to Detroit.

Nikola Vucevic supplied 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Magic, who hadn’t defeated Detroit since Nov. 17, 2014. Jeff Green added 14 points, five rebounds and three, assists and D.J. Augustin contributed 12 points and three assists for Orlando.

Marcus Morris scored 16 of his team-high 21 points in the first half for the Pistons, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Detroit point guard Reggie Jackson had 18 points and four assists in 23 minutes in his season debut. He had been sidelined since training camp with left knee tendinitis. Andre Drummond added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Knicks 106, Kings 98

Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony scored 20 points apiece to lead New York past Sacramento. Rose hit the 20-point mark for the third time in his past four games.

Brandon Jennings scored a season-high 19 points, and Kristaps Porzingis contributed 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for the Knicks, who are 9-3 at the Garden. Sacramento lost its third straight, all on the road.

DeMarcus Cousins paced the Kings with 36 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots. It marked the 10th time Cousins has poured in at least 30 points this season. He was 14 of 16 from the foul line, and he picked up his league-leading seventh technical foul. Rudy Gay added 22 points and nine rebounds for Sacramento.

Pacers 111, Clippers 102

Thaddeus Young scored 17 points, and Paul George and Rodney Stuckey contributed 16 apiece, helping Indiana beat Los Angeles.

George, who missed six of the previous seven games with an ankle injury, also collected seven rebounds and five assists. Jeff Teague added 15 points and Monta Ellis chipped in 14 for Indiana, which won for the third time in four games. All five Pacers starters and two reserves reached double figures.

Blake Griffin scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Clippers, who fell for the fourth time in six games. Chris Paul had 18 points and 11 assists for Los Angeles, while J.J. Redick scored 15 points on five first-half 3-pointers.

 

 

 

