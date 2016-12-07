BCCI against the ‘observer’
The BCCI has strongly objected to the Lodha Committee’s proposal that an “observer” be appointed by the court to oversee the daily financial and business transactions of the board.
The committee had recommended GK Pillai, a former home secretary in the federal government,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyana now ranked below Haiti
-
US-based Guyanese man charged with wife’s murder
-
Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme
-
Prince Harry arrives
-
Accident victim now facing life as amputee
-
Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony
-
First Lady meets Rihanna
-
Concrete wall falls, kills Diamond woman
Comments
About these comments