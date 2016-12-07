Plantain and Cheese make light work of East Side Jammers

Empire, Hustlers and Silvertown All-Stars were amongst the teams to seal spots to the next round when the third annual New Era Entertainment/Mohamed Enterprise Futsal tournament continued Monday.

Staged at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden, Empire crushed Mile Spot 10-3. Jermaine Mason recorded a helmet-trick in the 19th, 20th, 32nd and 38th minute while Kevin Beaten registered a hat-trick in the second, 22nd and 30th minute.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.