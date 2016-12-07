Thompson scores 60 in Warriors win

(The Sports Xchange) – LeBron James scored 34 points, Kevin Love had 28 points and 14 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors 116-112 on Monday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Tristan Thompson also nabbed 14 rebounds and had six points for the Cavaliers (14-5), who ended a season-best six-game winning streak by the Raptors (14-7).

The Cavaliers opened a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Raptors cut the lead to four with two seconds left when Kyle Lowry hit three free throws.

DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 31 points and Lowry added 24 points and nine assists.

Warriors 142, Pacers 106

Klay Thompson exploded for 23 of his career-high 60 points in the second quarter, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a 142-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Thompson, whose previous career high had been 52 last season against the Sacramento Kings, hit 21 of his 33 shots and went 8-for-14 on 3-pointers.

The 60-point performance was the first of the NBA season, and first since Kobe Bryant poured in 60 in his career finale for the Los Angeles Lakers last April.

Grizzlies 110, Pelicans 108
 (double overtime)

Marc Gasol hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime and then nailed a 17-foot fadeaway jumper over the outstretched arms of Anthony Davis to lift the Memphis Grizzlies to a 110-108 double-overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Gasol logged 46 minutes and recorded a triple-double — 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

It was the Grizzlies’ fourth overtime win of the season without a loss. They are 10-0 in games this season decided either in overtime or by five or fewer points.

Thunder 102, Hawks 99

Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Atlanta 102-99 to stretch their winning streak to six and extend the Hawks’ stretch of losses to seven.

It was the sixth consecutive triple-double by Westbrook and his 11th of the season in 22 games. The streak is the longest in the NBA since Michael Jordan did it over seven consecutive games in 1989.

Rockets 107, Celtics 106

James Harden matched a franchise record for free throws without a miss and the Houston Rockets held on for a 107-106 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Harden finished with a game-high 37 points on 8-of-14 shooting, adding 18 free throws. He added seven rebounds and eight assists and nailed a 3-pointer with 54.8 seconds left that provided Houston (14-7) with the winning margin.

Spurs 97, Bucks 96

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and LeMarcus Aldridge added 18 as the San Antonio Spurs stayed perfect on the road this season with a 97-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jabari Parker scored nine of his team-leading 23 points in the fourth quarter while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 with 11 rebounds for the Bucks, who shot 41.1 percent from the floor as their four-game winning streak ended.

Trail Blazers 112, Bulls 110

Damian Lillard scored 30 points and C.J. McCollum added 24 as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Chicago Bulls 112-110.

Evan Turner came off the bench and scored 10 points to spark a fourth-quarter surge for the Blazers (12-10), who won for the fourth time in five games.

Dwyane Wade scored a game-high 34 points for the Bulls (11-9), who lost for the third time in four games.

Jazz 107, Lakers 101

Gordon Hayward scored 23 points, and the Utah Jazz held off the Los Angeles Lakers for a 107-101 victory.

Lou Williams had 38 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Lakers (10-13), who lost their third in a row. Williams just missed posting back-to-back 40-point games. He had 40 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Wizards 118, Nets 113

John Wall collected 25 points and 10 assists as the Washington Wizards rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 118-113.

Bradley Beal added 18 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:27 remaining as Washington outscored the Nets 67-47 in the second half.

Hornets 109, Mavericks 101

Kemba Walker scored 19 points and the Charlotte Hornets finished strongly to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-101.

The Southeast Division-leading Hornets (12-9) rallied from 11 points down in the third quarter.

Nuggets 106, 76ers 98

Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points and Jamal Murray and Will Barton added 22 apiece as the Denver Nuggets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-98.

More in Sports

AjayShirke Anurag Thakur

‘Lodha inaction has had crippling effect on BCCI’ – Thakur

default placeholder

BCCI against the ‘observer’

Members of the Guyana Jaguars team going through their paces with the pink ball yesterday at Providence.

Jaguars to concentrate on fielding ahead of top-of-the-table clash

David Warner

Six-ton Warner sees Australia past New Zealand to clinch series

default placeholder

Plantain and Cheese make light work of East Side Jammers

default placeholder

Santos moves to the top with the aid of a walkover

default placeholder

WICB confirms full Digicel R4D fixtures

Zinedine Zidane

Real won’t relax in battle for top spot, says Zidane

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. PG4&25.QXD

    Guyana now ranked below Haiti

  2. Prem Rampersaud as he was being placed in a police car. (ABC7 Eyewitness News photo)

    US-based Guyanese man charged with wife’s murder

  3. Samantha Sheoprashad

    Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

  4. Prince Harry, in the British High Commission vehicle, is driven past the protestors.

    Prince Harry arrives

  5. Shelly Thompson

    Accident victim now facing life as amputee

  6. Dead: Esme Pamela Rockliff

    Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony

  7. rihannafirstlady

    First Lady meets Rihanna

  8. Shoia Malissa Europe

    Concrete wall falls, kills Diamond woman


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

A young musician performing for the Christmas concert

GALLERY: Canadian High Commission hosts Christmas concert

Some of the 35 employees of Guyana Publications Inc who have been with the company for between 15 and 27 years, pose with Director Deo Persaud and former General Manager Doreen de Caires at the Georgetown Club, yesterday after they were awarded for their years of service.(Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Stabroek News’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

The President serving the soldiers. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President spreads Christmas cheer to Eteringbang soldiers

20161205waveharry

Photo

Britain’s Prince Harry charms these pupils of the Kurupukari Annex School who greeted him on his arrival at Iwokrama yesterday. See photos on centre pages. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Prince Harry Visits Guyana

Barbados PM was awarded Order of Roraima for support in border controversy – Granger Prime Minister of Barbados Freundel Stuart was awarded the Order of Roraima as a reward for standing in support of Guyana in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela. Speaking during a special taping of the Public Interest, Granger said that Stuart has been a leader in speaking out against the controversy that Venezuela created last year when it laid claim to a large section of Guyana’s maritime territory via Presidential Decree on May 26, 2015. “When it came to Caribbean Heads of Government meeting in Bridgetown, Stuart was forthright, telling the Venezuelan Vice President that the decree had to be withdrawn. The award was a reward for that stand he took on behalf of Caricom. We are proud of him and what he did for Guyana and Caricom,” Granger explained. At the 2015 Caricom Heads of Government meeting, Stuart had declared that that the Caribbean Community stood in solidarity with Guyana in its bitter row with Venezuela over the renewed claim to the country’s territory. Less than a year later, Stuart was conferred with the award, which is Guyana’s second highest honour, for what was then said to be his support for the rights of Small Island and Low Coastal Developing States, his advocacy for Caricom’s demand for reparations for the citizens of the Caribbean region and his contribution to the reduction of the impact of climate change in the region. Granger, in his remarks at the time of conferring the award, had said that the Prime Minister distinguished himself as “a doughty defender of the territorial integrity of Guyana and Belize and the maritime space of all Caribbean states.” On the Public Interest, Granger explained that the award is highly symbolic and tells the people of the Caribbean that it is not necessary to depend on countries outside to honour our own.

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo engages vendors during a walkabout along Regent Street, Georgetown

Is the grass greener over there? A dog contemplates crossing a country road at Mahaica. (Photo by Mariah Lall)

GALLERY: Is the grass greener over there?

image

GALLERY: Jagdeo in Regent St walkabout on budget, other issues