Thompson scores 60 in Warriors win

(The Sports Xchange) – LeBron James scored 34 points, Kevin Love had 28 points and 14 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors 116-112 on Monday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Tristan Thompson also nabbed 14 rebounds and had six points for the Cavaliers (14-5), who ended a season-best six-game winning streak by the Raptors (14-7).

The Cavaliers opened a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Raptors cut the lead to four with two seconds left when Kyle Lowry hit three free throws.

DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 31 points and Lowry added 24 points and nine assists.

Warriors 142, Pacers 106

Klay Thompson exploded for 23 of his career-high 60 points in the second quarter, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a 142-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Thompson, whose previous career high had been 52 last season against the Sacramento Kings, hit 21 of his 33 shots and went 8-for-14 on 3-pointers.

The 60-point performance was the first of the NBA season, and first since Kobe Bryant poured in 60 in his career finale for the Los Angeles Lakers last April.

Grizzlies 110, Pelicans 108

(double overtime)

Marc Gasol hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime and then nailed a 17-foot fadeaway jumper over the outstretched arms of Anthony Davis to lift the Memphis Grizzlies to a 110-108 double-overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Gasol logged 46 minutes and recorded a triple-double — 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

It was the Grizzlies’ fourth overtime win of the season without a loss. They are 10-0 in games this season decided either in overtime or by five or fewer points.

Thunder 102, Hawks 99

Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Atlanta 102-99 to stretch their winning streak to six and extend the Hawks’ stretch of losses to seven.

It was the sixth consecutive triple-double by Westbrook and his 11th of the season in 22 games. The streak is the longest in the NBA since Michael Jordan did it over seven consecutive games in 1989.

Rockets 107, Celtics 106

James Harden matched a franchise record for free throws without a miss and the Houston Rockets held on for a 107-106 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Harden finished with a game-high 37 points on 8-of-14 shooting, adding 18 free throws. He added seven rebounds and eight assists and nailed a 3-pointer with 54.8 seconds left that provided Houston (14-7) with the winning margin.

Spurs 97, Bucks 96

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and LeMarcus Aldridge added 18 as the San Antonio Spurs stayed perfect on the road this season with a 97-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jabari Parker scored nine of his team-leading 23 points in the fourth quarter while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 with 11 rebounds for the Bucks, who shot 41.1 percent from the floor as their four-game winning streak ended.

Trail Blazers 112, Bulls 110

Damian Lillard scored 30 points and C.J. McCollum added 24 as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Chicago Bulls 112-110.

Evan Turner came off the bench and scored 10 points to spark a fourth-quarter surge for the Blazers (12-10), who won for the fourth time in five games.

Dwyane Wade scored a game-high 34 points for the Bulls (11-9), who lost for the third time in four games.

Jazz 107, Lakers 101

Gordon Hayward scored 23 points, and the Utah Jazz held off the Los Angeles Lakers for a 107-101 victory.

Lou Williams had 38 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Lakers (10-13), who lost their third in a row. Williams just missed posting back-to-back 40-point games. He had 40 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Wizards 118, Nets 113

John Wall collected 25 points and 10 assists as the Washington Wizards rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 118-113.

Bradley Beal added 18 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:27 remaining as Washington outscored the Nets 67-47 in the second half.

Hornets 109, Mavericks 101

Kemba Walker scored 19 points and the Charlotte Hornets finished strongly to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-101.

The Southeast Division-leading Hornets (12-9) rallied from 11 points down in the third quarter.

Nuggets 106, 76ers 98

Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points and Jamal Murray and Will Barton added 22 apiece as the Denver Nuggets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-98.