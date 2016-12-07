WICB confirms full Digicel R4D fixtures

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Cricket Board yesterday confirmed the schedule of matches for the return leg of the Digicel Regional Four-Day tournament to be played between March and April next year.

According to a WICB release, matches in the return leg will take place after the Regional Super50 tournament which will be staged during a month-long period between late January and early February at venues on the islands of Antigua and Barbados.

The return leg of the Digicel Regional Four-Day matches will feature two day/night fixtures – Jamaica Scorpions vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Sabina Park in the seventh round from March 17 to 20, and Barbados Pride vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force in the ninth and penultimate round from April 7 to 10.

The Pride will also be looking forward to the return leg of their matches, all of which are scheduled to be contested on home soil, due to the unavailability of the World-famous Kensington Oval during the first leg of matches currently taking place.