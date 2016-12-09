N/E La Penitence , Camp Street All-Stars advance to quarter-finals

Guinness Greatest of the Streets

North East La Penitence stormed their way quarterfinal round, dismissing Up Like-7 by a 3-0 margin when the group stage in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Football Championship concluded yesterday.

Stellon David (left) of Bent Street attempting a tackle on Wendell Austin (right) of Camp Street All-Stars at the Demerara Park in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Football Championship

Shaquille Browne opened the scoring in the second minute at the Demerara Park, dribbling the onrushing final defender down the center of the field, before finishing into the empty net.

Jermin Junior made it 2-0 in the eighth minute, slotting home from the centre of field after collecting a right side pass from Calvin Moore during a counterattack.

The score line was sealed in the 30th minute as Kelvin Moore placed his shot down the centre of the net.

Meanwhile, Camp Street All-Stars sealed their berth to the knockout round despite losing to Bent Street 2-0 on penalty kicks, after normal time ended 0-0.

The Lot 12 based unit needed to ensure that defeat did not occur during the regulation time, and was successful in keeping their neighbors at bay.

Man in the Middle-Jermin Junior (centre) of North East La Penitence scoring the second goal against Up Like-7 in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Football Championship at the Demerara Park

Bent Street will require Broad Street to suffer a loss to progress to the final eight. Up to press time, six other matches were slated to be contested. The event will resume on Saturday at the same venue.

 

