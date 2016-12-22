Yassin gets another four-year term as GOA president

Juman-Yassin was re-elected unopposed as President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) for another four-year term when the body held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday at Liliendaal.

Juman-Yassin will continue to lead the association tasked with promoting the work of the local sport fraternity in what will be his sixth term at the helm.