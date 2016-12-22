Yassin gets another four-year term as GOA president
-GTTA’s Godfrey Monroe is new vice-president
Juman-Yassin was re-elected unopposed as President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) for another four-year term when the body held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday at Liliendaal.
Juman-Yassin will continue to lead the association tasked with promoting the work of the local sport fraternity in what will be his sixth term at the helm.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
