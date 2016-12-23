Brathwaite wins ICC’s 2016 T20 Performance-of-the-Year award

ICC Awards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Carlos Brathwaite was voted winner of the ICC Twenty20 Performance-of-the-Year for 2016 for his magical innings that won West Indies the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year.

Brathwaite after the all-rounder hit the winning runs in the Twenty20 World Cup final. (© WICB Media)

The West Indies Twenty20 captain copped the prize for his memorable batting in the final over of the Final against arch-rivals England last April when the ICC, the sport’s world governing body, announced its annual awards on Thursday.

With West Indies needing 19 off the final over, the strongly-built all-rounder hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in one of the greatest finishes in sporting history, immediately catapulting him into stardom.

“I’m delighted, really thrilled to win an international award,” said Brathwaite. “As I said back then, it was ‘now or never’ and I just went for it.

“I always dreamt of hitting the final ball of a game for six to win it. Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine hitting four consecutive sixes to win the T20 World Cup final for the West Indies.”

Brathwaite added: “It was a memorable night for me, for the team, for West Indies cricket and for all our fans across the world. It sealed a great day, as the women won the title earlier in the year, and a great period, as the Under-19s won the World Cup a few weeks earlier.

 

“I graciously accept this award. I want to thank God and I also want to say a huge thanks to my family. Special mentions go to Marlon Samuels for a fantastic knock in the Final that got us to the position where we were and all my team-mates who supported me all the way.”

The performance earned West Indies their second ICC World T20 tile – the first team to win the trophy twice. The first victory came against Sri Lanka at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo back in October 2012.

 

 

 

More in Sports

Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year

Bravo, Narine help Renegades silence Thunder

default placeholder

Three newcomers for Soca Warriors’ Nicaragua trip

Sir Garfield, 1966 Shell Shield champions honoured

Simmons appointed Patriots head coach

Fresh ingredients add flavour to Cook’s spoiled recipe

AIBA assistance for two boxing tournaments

Domingo believes patience will bring rewards for South Africa

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bandits shot dead by police identified

  2. Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder

  3. Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled

  4. Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart

  5. Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond

  6. Jagdeo tops PPP voting

  7. PPP/C fixing to return to power

  8. Fatally shot Seaforth St bandits identified


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Christmas lift

GALLERY: Welcome aboard Logos Hope

Help from CIOG

GALLERY: Distraction

Window shopping

President attends 14th death anniversary observance for Hoyte

GALLERY: Christmas Commerce

Mayoral walkabout