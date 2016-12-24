Downes/Andrews win Trophy Stall men’s doubles title

The pair of Anthony Downes and Jason Andrews won their first Trophy Stall men’s doubles tournament after defeating Heimraj Rasul and Jordan Beaton 6-2, 7-5 in the final recently at the National Racquet Centre courts.

In the opening set Downes/Andrews raced to a 5-0 lead before the pair of junior players fought back by winning the next two games.

However, Downes/ Andrews regrouped and wrapped up the first set without dropping another game.

The second set was a bit more competitive and the juniors matched their more seasoned rivals game for game and came within a whisker of forcing a deciding set after breaking to go up 6-5 but dropped serve to allow their opponents back in the set.

The pair of Downes/ Andrews then closed out the tie with a 7-5 second set win.

“I think we settled in and we were able to play better,” said Resaul/Beaton after the match.

“We started to apply more pressure and started our offensive strategy and stopped playing defense,” the duo added.