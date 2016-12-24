Downes/Andrews win Trophy Stall men’s doubles title
The pair of Anthony Downes and Jason Andrews won their first Trophy Stall men’s doubles tournament after defeating Heimraj Rasul and Jordan Beaton 6-2, 7-5 in the final recently at the National Racquet Centre courts.
In the opening set Downes/Andrews raced to a 5-0 lead before the pair of junior players fought back by winning the next two games.
However, Downes/ Andrews regrouped and wrapped up the first set without dropping another game.
The second set was a bit more competitive and the juniors matched their more seasoned rivals game for game and came within a whisker of forcing a deciding set after breaking to go up 6-5 but dropped serve to allow their opponents back in the set.
The pair of Downes/ Andrews then closed out the tie with a 7-5 second set win.
“I think we settled in and we were able to play better,” said Resaul/Beaton after the match.
“We started to apply more pressure and started our offensive strategy and stopped playing defense,” the duo added.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandits shot dead by police identified
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
-
Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled
-
Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
Flood woes after heavy rain
-
PPP/C fixing to return to power
Comments
About these comments