Benefit softball match for GSCL organizing secretary

For sports enthusiasts especially softball cricket lovers, the KPL fundraising softball tournament will usher in the new year.

The tournament, which is being organised by Samuel Kingston, and which commences January 2, 2017, will be played at the Carifesta Sports Complex.

On Friday, Dave Pharmacy of Albert and Sixth Streets, Georgetown

Presented a number of trophies to the organizer.

The categories to be contested are Over-40 and Open and teams will be required to pay and entrance fee of $20,000.

The aim of the competition is to assist in raising funds for Kingston, who is the organising secretary of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc.

Kingston, who was struck on the right eye during a recent match at the Gandhi Youth Organisation ground, has to undergo surgery and the cost of the operation, which will be done in Trinidad and Tobago, is US5000.