All roads lead to Bush Lot
Kennard’s Boxing Day horse race meet
Come tomorrow, the final and probably most exciting horse race meet for the year will take place at Bush Lot Farm when the Kennard’s Memorial meet takes place.
The annual event has been in existence for over half a century, and is one of the more eagerly awaited event on the annual horse racing calendar maybe because of the fact that over $4.5m will be at stake.
The organisers have received support from a number of entities, with one, the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market being
