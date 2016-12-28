Dottin out of hospital after nasty collision

BRISBANE, Australia, CMC – Deandra Dottin has now left hospital, but the severity of her head first collision with a teammate in a Women’s Big Bash League match will be known after the results of her X-rays are reviewed today.

The West Indies Women’s star, playing for the Brisbane Heat, collided heavily with teammate Laura Harris, when they tried field a ball on the boundary against Melbourne Stars yesterday at Allan Border Field.

Deandra Dottin being stretchered away by team and WBBL medical personnel after a collision with Brisbane Heat teammate Laura Harris.

Dottin was stretchered from the field after the incident and was taken to hospital with a suspected concussion, but Harris was able to walk away from the incident and remained at the ground.

The Windies Women’s all-rounder did not suffer any external injuries and team officials are hopeful initial fears of internal, structural injuries are allayed, when doctors examine the results of the scans conducted on the all-rounder.

The incident occurred with the Stars 72 without loss in the 11th over of their run chase when Stars captain Meg Lanning lofted Heat medium-pacer Haidee Birkett over mid-wicket.

The ball landed between Dottin and Harris just inside the rope and, in their haste to stop the boundary, the pair collided at pace and clashed heads.

Both suffered heavy falls, Dottin appeared to land on a team kit bag just in front of the perimeter picket fence into which Harris crashed.

