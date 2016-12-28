Logie under pressure to retain Red Force coaching job – newspaper

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – David Williams is one of the candidates being considered as a possible replacement for current Trinidad & Tobago Red Force head coach Gus Logie.

A Trinidad Guardian newspaper report has indicated that Williams, the former T&T and West Indies wicketkeeper, as well as former national coach, could replace Logie, following the results of the Red Force in the WICB Regional Four-Day Tournament.

The Guardian said some members of the T&T Cricket Board executive are in favour of Williams, as he was associated with a very successful period for the national team in regional competitions between the years 2006 to 2011.

But Patrick Rampersad, the second vice president of the TTCB, said Logie, the former West Indies batsman and head coach, was still strongly favoured for the position.

“We have had no discussion as far as Gus Logie is concerned,” he told the Guardian.

“As far as I know, Gus is still the man in charge of the team and he will be working with the players as they prepare for the Regional Super50 Tournament.

“We have had no discussions as far as removing Gus from his position. We intend to meet with him soonest to hold dialogue as far as what has happened before, but no decision has been made to remove him. That is an executive decision and no meeting has been called to discuss his removal.

“We are all disappointed over the results we have gotten in the first-class tournament and we are about looking to continue to put things right for the team.”

TTCB officials plan to meet with Logie and the rest of the team management unit of the Red Force in the coming days to discover why the side has under-performed this season.

After starting the season with great promise and a comfortable win over Windward Islands Volcanoes, the Red Force sunk to their third defeat of the season two Mondays ago, when the Guyana Jaguars crushed them by 10 wickets at the Guyana National Stadium.

They are now last at the halfway stage in the six-team tournament on 35.6 points, heading into the long break in the season for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, plus the Regional Super50.