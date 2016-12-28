Taylor leads Thunder to victory

SYDNEY, Australia, CMC – A season-best knock from Stafanie Taylor anchored Sydney Thunder to a comfortable, eight-wicket victory over struggling Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League yesterday.

The West Indies Women’s captain struck four fours and two sixes in 48 not out from 37 balls, making her a shoo-in for the Player-of-the-Match award, as the Thunder successfully chased a modest target of 94 in the 22nd match of the tournament at the Blacktown Sportspark.

Taylor shared an unbroken, third-wicket stand with Australia Women’s international Alex Blackwell to give the Thunder their third win in the tournament with 50 balls remaining.

The result also meant that the Thunder now has seven points from their six matches, placing them third in the current standings.

Taylor, also a decent part-time off-spinner, was not called upon to bring her tweakers, as the Renegades, sent in to bat, were restricted to 93 for six in their allocation of 20 overs.

In another match at Allan Border Field, a five-run victory for hosts Brisbane Heat over the tournament-leading Melbourne Stars was overshadowed by a heavy, head-first collision between West Indies Women’s star all-rounder Deandra Dottin and her teammate Laura Harris.