Badree helps extend misery for Russell, Thunder

SYDNEY, Australia, CMC – West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree grabbed a brace of wickets as his Brisbane Heat sent Andre Russell’s Sydney Thunder to their third straight loss of the Big Bash League here yesterday.

Playing at Sydney Showground Stadium, Thunder were held to 157 for seven off their 20 overs and then watched as Heat sped to their target with two balls remaining.

Thunder, the reigning champions, are one from bottom of the table without a point from three outings while Heat sit on top the standings with two wins from as many games.

Sent in, Thunder were propelled by Englishman Eoin Morgan’s top-score of 52 from 43 balls while opener Kurtis Patterson got 36 from 31 deliveries.

The pair put on 48 for the third wicket to pull Thunder around from 13 for two in the fourth over.

Russell helped add 30 for the fourth wicket with Morgan before he was fourth out for eight in the 15th over, holing out in the deep off pacer Ben Cutting.

Badree, who shared the new ball, was brilliant in picking two for 20 from his four overs. He accounted for Morgan in the 17th over, claiming the left-hander to a catch at deep mid-wicket.

In reply, Heat were carried by Chris Lynn’s unbeaten 85 from 48 balls, which contained 10 fours and three sixes.

Russell finished wicket-less from 3.4 overs which went for 25 runs.