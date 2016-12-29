Defending champs seek finals berth

Eagles FC will tackle three-time defending champions Winners Connection while Botofago will oppose Silver Shattas in the semi-finals today following hard-fought wins Tuesday in the fourth annual Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Championship.

Eagles FC edged tourney favourite Silver Shattas 1-0 while Botofago dismissed Hi-Stars 5-2 in must win group encounters at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden.

Needing a victory against the undefeated and eventual group-B winners Silver Shattas, Eagles secured the unlikely result under wet conditions via a penalty kick conversion from Yannick Simon.

Awarded the spot-kick in the 77th minute following a foul inside the area, Simon made no mistake as he fired his right foot shot past the goalkeeper, in the process sealing his side’s place in the final four and handing Silver Shattas their first loss.

The win ensured Eagles finished second in the group on seven points from four games, edging out Kwakwani Strikers, after the latter finished on six points from their allotted four matches. Silver Shattas copped the top spot in the group with nine points.

Meanwhile, Botofago overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat Hi-Stars 5-2 in their group-A affair. Falling behind due to an own goal in the first minute, Eagles levelled proceedings in the 12th minute as Kelon Primo scored.

Botofago then took the lead in the 41st minute through an Antwoine Gill strike but Hi-Stars equalized through Michael Spencer who scored in the 58th minute.

It was from this point that the emerging Botofago unit seized control of the contest as they fashioned three unanswered goals. Tyron Adams started the blitz when he found the back of the net in the 59th minute to make it 3-2 and Tevin Davis got into the scoring act too as he etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 78th minute. The scoreline was completed 10 minutes later as Jevon LaFleur scored.

Botofago ended with nine points from four fixtures the same as Winners Connection who secured the top position in group-A due to a superior goal difference. The grand finale will be staged on Sunday at the same venue.