Dottin to see face surgeon after sustaining multiple fractures

BRISBANE, Australia, CMC – West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has revealed she sustained multiple fractures of her cheek bone during her on-field collision with Brisbane Heat teammate Laura Harris in Tuesday’s Women’s Big Bash encounter against Melbourne Stars.

Speaking on her Facebook page, the 25-year-old said it was now likely she would need titanium plates in order to rectify the injury.

“I went to hospital for scans which have now revealed that I have multiple fractures of my cheek bone. Eye socket and eyesight is fine, jaw and teeth fine,” the Barbadian said.

Deandra Dottin (bottom of photo) and Laura Harris lie just beyond the boundary at Allan Border Field, following their on-field collision.

“I am out of hospital now recovering before a specialist appointment with a face surgeon Thursday. At this stage it is believed I will require titanium plates to fix the issues. All is going to be fine!”

She added: “I must thank dearly the Brisbane Heat coaching, support and medical staff who have been very professional, helpful and caring to me. These guys are like my family. Thank you.

“Thank you all for the well wishes.”

The franchise said Dottin is expected to see Brisbane oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr. John Arvier.

Dottin collided with Harris while attempting to field a ball on the boundary, and had to be stretchered from the field with a suspected concussion.

Harris, however, walked away from the collision and was able to remain at the ground.

Dottin joined Heat this season after spending the inaugural campaign last year with Perth Scorchers.

