Silver Sands strike gold

-retain women’s championships while Huradiah claim men’s five-a-side crown

Huradiah won the men’s division while Silver Sands retained the women’s title when the seventh annual Atkinson Brothers five-a-side football tournament concluded Monday at the Kumaka Recreational ground, Moruca, Region #1.

Huradiah upset defending champs Paloma 1-0 with Seth Robeiro proving to be the difference on the evening, smashing a free kick under the jumping wall and into the lower right corner of the net in the 10th minute to send the mammoth crowd into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, Silver Sands successfully defended their title edging

