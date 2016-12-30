AAG President Hutson looking forward to 2017

“2016 was a good year for Track and Field, it wasn’t a great year we could have done a lot better but it was a good year.”

Words mentioned by president of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson during a recent interview with the media.

According to Hutson, there were a lot of positives to be taken from the 2016 calendar of events despite the continued medal drought at the Olympics.

“Our athletes failed to step on the podium in Rio but we went to the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Johnson, Campbelle, Yadram top cricketers for 2016

Goal Project on hold – Forde

default placeholder

CONCACAF to rule on Alpha and Slingerz participation

Barnwell and local charity spread holiday cheer

Bravo injured in Renegades defeat

default placeholder

Matthews fails to inspire Hurricanes

Government should have bought Sticky Wicket Ground -Sir Andy Roberts

Serena Williams gets engaged to Reddit co-founder Ohanian

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village

  2. Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident

  3. MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling

  4. Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son

  5. Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head

  6. Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers

  7. Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital

  8. Amaila Falls Hydropower Project now highly unlikely


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Big work ahead

Early morning dip for taxi cab

Harmon, daughter spread Christmas cheer on West Demerara

President at Dharm Shala Christmas luncheon

Tree and lights

Well decorated

GALLERY: Walkabout

GALLERY: City floods after rain, high tide