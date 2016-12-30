Barnwell and local charity spread holiday cheer

Over 90 children were treated to a delicious lunch on Wednesday when West Indies and Guyanese all-rounder, Christopher Barnwell through his sporting and fitness apparel store, Leading Edge, partnered with the local Feed A Child for the Holidays Charity to spread holiday cheer.

According to a media release, Barnwell also made a generous donation of Leading Edge bags and water bottles, sneakers, cricket and football gears and sporting apparel to the children of the Sophia Care Centre.

Administrator of the institution, Roxanne Blenman expressed her sincere gratitude to the group for visiting the home a second year and expressed her appreciation for the donation.

Barnwell said that he wanted, “To spread joy to those who are less fortunate, to show them someone cares and thinks about them. It’s also fulfilling man, like [Wednesday] I felt purposeful.”

The local charity group conveyed its thanks to Barnwell and the Sticky Wicket Restaurant and Bar for their contributions to the initiative.