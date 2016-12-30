Bravo injured in Renegades defeat

MELBOURNE, Australia, CMC – West Indies Twenty20 star Dwayne Bravo could be facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury during his Melbourne Renegades’ dramatic four-wicket defeat to Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League here Thursday.

Attempting to stop an off-side stroke by Michael Klinger from going to the boundary, the 33-year-old all-rounder put in a trademark dive to pull off the save but also injured himself in the process.

He lay grimacing in pain and clutching his left hamstring.

Bravo was subsequently treated and stretchered from the field, and is expected to undergo scans on Friday to determine the extent of the injury.

His injury comes just a few days after West Indies Women’s star Deandra Dottin suffered multiple cheek fractures following an on-field collision with Brisbane Heat teammate Laura Harris, during a Women’s Big Bash League game at Allan Border Field.

Earlier, the right-handed Bravo struck 23 from 18 balls to help Renegades up to 148 for eight off their 20 overs, after they were sent in.

Cameron White top-scored with 37 off 29 deliveries while Callum Ferguson stroked 28 from 21 balls.

In reply, opener Klinger slammed 72 off 55 balls and Mitchell Marsh, batting at number four, got 34 from 22 balls, as Scorchers got home off the last ball.

The visitors needed nine runs off the last over and three off the last ball, and Ashton Agar carted Aaron Finch over mid-wicket for six to seal victory.

West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine was excellent in taking two for 20 from his four overs but medium pacer Bravo was limited to a single over which cost 14 runs.