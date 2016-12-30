CONCACAF to rule on Alpha and Slingerz participation
2017 CFU Club Championship
Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde has declared that the participation of Alpha United and Slingerz FC in the 2017 CFU Club Championship will be decided by CONCACAF.
Slingerz FC and Alpha United earned the right to represent Guyana at the regional tournament after finishing first and second, respectively, in the inaugural edition of the GFF Stag Beer Elite League.
However the two clubs along, with Pele and Georgetown Football Club (GFC) have
