Goal Project on hold – Forde
GFF waiting on FIFA
Following the recent disbanding of the FIFA Development Department by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Chief Wayne Forde said he is unsure of the start date for the long awaited Goal Project.
Answering questions posed at the final press conference of the year held at the federation’s boardroom, Forde said “FIFA has been going through tremendous internal changes under the new leadership of President Infantino, to the extent that the entire FIFA Development arm has been dissolved. The office that was located in Jamaica has been relocated to Barbados and most of the key personnel within FIFA Development have been …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ex-boyfriend severs girl’s hand, chops mother at No. 70 Village
-
Girl who just wanted to be home with mother for Christmas dies after orphanage accident
-
MovieTowne’s US$45m complex set for June unveiling
-
Bleak Christmas for Annandale woman whose husband was charged with murdering son
-
Submarine’ found in Region One could have carried six tonnes of cocaine – CANU head
-
Red House lease is invalid, President can revoke it – AG’s Chambers
-
Estranged husband stabs wife to death at NA mental hospital
-
Amaila Falls Hydropower Project now highly unlikely
Comments
About these comments