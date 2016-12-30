Goal Project on hold – Forde

GFF waiting on FIFA

Following the recent disbanding of the FIFA Development Department by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Chief Wayne Forde said he is unsure of the start date for the long awaited Goal Project.

Following the recent disbanding of the FIFA Development Department by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Chief Wayne Forde said he is unsure of the start date for the long awaited Goal Project.

Answering questions posed at the final press conference of the year held at the federation's boardroom, Forde said "FIFA has been going through tremendous internal changes under the new leadership of President Infantino, to the extent that the entire FIFA Development arm has been dissolved. The office that was located in Jamaica has been relocated to Barbados and most of the key personnel within FIFA Development have been

