Johnson, Campbelle, Yadram top cricketers for 2016

GCB annual awards

Leon Johnson won the Cricketer of the Year award while Shemaine Campbelle was adjudged Female Cricketer of the Year when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) held its 2016 awards ceremony last night at the Umana Yana.

Johnson, the captain of the national senior team which won the West Indies Cricket Board’s Regional four-day tournament, was also the winner of the Regional Senior Cricketer of the Year for 2016 award for which he received the Rohan Kanhai trophy.

Rising star Bhaskar Yadram ended with the

