Eagles end defending champs reign

Eagles Thursday night ended the reign of three time defending champions Winners Connections defeating the latter 5-4 on sudden death penalty kicks to seal their berth to the final of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) GT Beer Championship.

Following a 4-4 result at end of penalty kicks after normal and extra time ended 2-2 at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden, Winners Connection commenced the first round of sudden death kicks and thought they had scored through Marmarlaque Davidson.

However, the official ruled that the Eagles goalkeeper Shawn Gittens had