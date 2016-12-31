Negative narrative must change
-WICB’s Conde Riley
Conde Riley is tired.
He has worked for 30-odd years as a banker with Barclays Bank in Barbados and the United Kingdom but what the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) Director and Chairman of the Barbados Pride cricket franchise is really tired of is the negative reports on West Indies cricket.
“I’m of the view that more attention has to be paid to what is being done to improve the performance of our international teams and our junior teams,” the distinguished Riley said whilst delivering the feature address at the Guyana Cricket Board’s (GCB) 2016 Awards ceremony Thursday night at the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
