Designing for queens: Shan Anthony Seecharan’s star is ascending
Designer Shan Anthony Seecharan, who designs under the label SAS has recently seen his star ascending having created winning gowns worn by Delicia Wright, Miss Emancipation Guyana 2016 and Miss India Guyana 2016, Brittany Singh for the Talent Segment of that pageant.
Shan was born in Region One in a small village called Mabaruma-Hosororo. He attended North West Secondary. While there he was hoping to someday become a renowned artist, and his journey in designing started while he was yet a student.
With a grandmother as a seamstress, a grandfather as a tailor and a father who can sew including other relatives it came as no surprise to his family when he chose designing for his career. He feels right at home in his field; Shan is a natural at what he does.
