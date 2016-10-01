Master sculptor Winslow Craig speaks through his art
Born and raised in the Indigenous village of Kappawarrie, in the Essequibo River, you could say Winslow Craig was destined to pursue the arts in his adult years.
As a child, he would spend hours on end experimenting with his father’s cutting tools. Though he was often scolded by his father for the cuts he sustained Winslow believes that the time spent as a child experimenting in that area fostered his passion and appreciation for sculpting and ultimately making him the “cutting-edge expert” that he is today.
With 30 years of experience thus far, he has been and continues to be …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in The Scene
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Youth killed, friend wounded after nightclub shooting
Comments
About these comments