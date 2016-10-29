Express Guyana addressing social ills
While it has been around for some time, Express Guyana recently became a registered organisation and it kicked official proceedings with a forum at the National Cultural Centre which informed students on preventative measures focused on domestic violence, suicide, youth crime, violence and teenage pregnancy.
Last week in collaboration with Guyana Psychological Association, Child Care and Protection Agency and Childlink Guyana the organisation addressed some 400 students in attendance on its core focus of the launch – domestic violence, teenage pregnancy, youth crime and violence and suicide.
…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in The Scene
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
KFC back in business
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
Comments
About these comments