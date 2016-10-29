Express Guyana addressing social ills

While it has been around for some time, Express Guyana recently became a registered organisation and it kicked official proceedings with a forum at the National Cultural Centre which informed students on preventative measures focused on domestic violence, suicide, youth crime, violence and teenage pregnancy.

Last week in collaboration with Guyana Psychological Association, Child Care and Protection Agency and Childlink Guyana the organisation addressed some 400 students in attendance on its core focus of the launch – domestic violence, teenage pregnancy, youth crime and violence and suicide.

